GALVESTON, Texas (KIAH) – A 55-year-old McKinney resident has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for transportation of child pornography, announced U.S. Attorney Alamdar S. Hamdani.

Darren Frank McCoy pleaded guilty December 1, 2022, admitting, while he was he was a gymnastics and cheerleading coach in Texas and Alabama, he had recorded teens in various stages of undress without their knowledge or consent and had unlawfully transported those images and videos as well as disturbing images of child pornography.

On Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Jeffery V. Brown ordered him to serve a total of 240 months in federal prison to be immediately followed by 10 years of supervised release.

At the hearing, the court heard from one woman who described how McCoy sexually abused her from the time she was 12 until the age of 18. McCoy was a gymnastics coach to these women.

On Nov. 30, 2019, McCoy had been on a cruise ship which docked in the Galveston Port of Entry. Authorities sent him to secondary inspection after learning of a prior child pornography investigation from 2015.

There, they found images of child pornography on his laptop which led them to seize other electronic devices including his phone which also yielded numerous pornographic images. They also found nine videos on McCoy’s flash drive which appeared to be taken with a hidden camera.

A subsequent search at McCoy’s residence in McKinney led authorities to discover two covert recording devices. In total, authorities found 10 videos and 290 images of child pornography on McCoy’s devices. His collection included children between the ages of 1 and 8 in various stages of undress in a hospital, mortuary or morgue-type setting.