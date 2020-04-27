Fort Hood soldier missing since 4/22/2020

Military and Federal authorities are still searching for a missing soldier stationed at Fort Hood.

Vanessa Guillen, 2020, hasn’t been seen since Wednesday April 22, 2020. Guillen was last seen in the parking lot of her barracks at the Fort Hood Army post in Texas that day around 1 p.m.. That’s according to a news release from the United States Army Criminal Investigation Command (CID).

Keys to her car and room were found in the armory where she was working earlier in the day along with her identification card and wallet, the release said.

Guillen was reportedly wearing a black T-shirt. She is of Hispanic descent, five feet, two inches tall, 126 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information should contact Army CID Special Agents at 254-495-7767 or the

Military Police Desk at (254) 287-4001.

Let’s connect! Follow the CW39 Houston on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.