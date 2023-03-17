DALLAS (KDAF) — A Fort Worth iced tea company is really doing something special.

According to the 500 Regionals Southwest list, HTeaO, America’s largest iced tea franchise, is ranked #59 on the most prestigious ranking of fast-growing private companies.

HTeaO has locations located in Arizona, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and of course Texas.

The press release stated the list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the Southwest economy’s most dynamic segment–its independent small businesses.

“Growing regionally has always been our strategy to test, perfect, and enhance our business model as we bring it to more communities across the United States,” said Andrew Hawes, Chief Development Officer of HTeaO. “We’re honored that our expansion has been recognized by Inc. Magazine for our efforts expanding across the southwest region.