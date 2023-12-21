UPDATE: The Princeton PD announced on Wednesday at 4 p.m. that they and the Plano PD had located the three missing juveniles and arrested Nazia Ali, the mother.

PRINCETON, Texas (KETK) — Three children have reportedly been abducted in the Princeton area.

According to the Amber Alert, the victims are 16-year-old Zainab Ali, 5-year-old Umar Ali and 8-year-old Ayesha Ali.

Photo of Nazia Ali next to a black Mercedes. Police say she is the suspect in an Amber Alert.

The suspect is 37-year-old Nazia Ali, according to the message. Authorities say to look out for a black 2017 Mercedes 300 with a Texas license plate NBV-5334.

The Princeton Police Department said officers were dispatched to a suspicious circumstance on Wednesday at around 11 a.m.

Officials said the three juveniles reportedly left their residence with their biological mother, Nazia Ali, who does not have the rights to the children due to bond conditions.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.