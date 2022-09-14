(College Station, TX)- Texas A&M University announcing the passing of one of the icons in the world of business and a giant in the TAMU community.

Lowry Mays, a 1957 graduate of Texas A&M University and the namesake of its business school, died at the age of 87.

According to information released by the university, Mays, who earned his bachelor’s degree in petroleum engineering at Texas A&M, was the founder and CEO of Clear Channel Communications. He was dedicated to supporting his alma mater, serving two non-consecutive terms (1985-1991 and 2001-2007) on The Texas A&M University System Board of Regents, including as chairman from 2003-2005.

Courtesy: Texas A & M University

“A really big tree fell in the Aggie forest today,” said John Sharp, chancellor of The Texas A&M University System. “We will never forget what he did for Aggieland.”

Texas A&M’s school of business was endowed by Mays in 1996 with a $15 million gift and was renamed the Lowry Mays College & Graduate School of Business. The university renamed the school once more in 2002 to Mays Business School. In 2017, the Mays Family Foundation gifted an additional $25 million, the largest single commitment in the business school’s history. Both gifts were part of an overall lifetime giving of $47 million.

Courtesy: Texas A & M University

When the second major gift was announced, Mays said he was “honored to help support the school’s vision to advance the world’s prosperity… (and) to develop transformational leaders and tackle the challenges of entrepreneurship and innovation.”

Texas A&M University President M. Katherine Banks said, “We are saddened to hear of Lowry Mays’ passing today. He truly exemplified the Aggie core values. The Mays family has had a remarkable impact on the business school, providing countless opportunities for students and faculty, as well as on the university system through his service on the Board of Regents. Aggies are proud to carry on his legacy of leadership and service.”

