DALLAS, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Four men were charged with stealing $278,000 in alcohol, according to the Texas Alcohol Beverage Committee.

According to a news release from TABC, Janish Pankaj Vaishnav, 33, Victor Antonio Aguilar-Leon, 34, Carlos Jaime Munoz, 43 and Michael Angel Medrano, 22, were charged with felony organized retail theft.

The investigation began in April after officials from Southern Glazer’s Wine and Spirits contacted TABC. Representatives from Southern Glazer’s told authorities that a local package store was in possession of cases of distilled spirits that the company had no record of selling or delivering.

The investigation revealed that the store manager purchased the stolen products from a South Glazer’s delivery driver, with two other employees “involved in the offense,” the release stated.

Agents recovered 230 cases of vodka, 119 cases of cognac and 29 cases of tequila, valued at over $34,000.

“Southern Glazer’s officials said that total long-term losses due to the theft could top more than $278,000,” the release stated.

“We are very appreciative of the TABC’s quick response to this situation,” said Matt Metz, Executive Vice President and General Manager of Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits of Texas, in the release. “We are also grateful for the TABC agents who helped bring this case to a resolution.”

Each of the men were released on bond and face up to 10 years in prison and a $10,000 fine if convicted, according to TABC.