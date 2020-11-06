Free: Texas E-book Program

HOUSTON (CW39) – Calling all book worms. There are hundreds of new E-books available for Texans thanks to The Texas State Library and Archives Commission. Children K-8 can access a special curated list of 600 books through any mobile device or computer through the program called E-Read Texas.

The online program was created to support digital content for libraries serving communities with populations under 100,000 by making electronic books freely available through the SimplyE app. It’s easily downloadable at no cost through an app store. Most of the additions to the E-Read Texas program are comprise of juvenile nonfiction, including science, mathematics, sports, history, and art in both English and Spanish.

The public can also access other electronic resources available through their local library and other state electronic resources, including online journals, magazines, videos, and other e-books through the TexShare library, another service of TSLAC. Nearly 100 Texas public libraries are participating in the program and 6,000 e-books are currently available.