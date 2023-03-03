ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- James Earl “Boobie” Miles Jr., of Friday Night Lights fame, is in trouble yet again after a Wednesday afternoon arrest in which he was accused of choking his ex-wife. He’s been charged with Assault of a Family Member by Impeding Breath, Violation of Bond or Protective Order, and Possession of Marijuana.

According to an Odessa Police Department report, around 1:17 p.m. on March 1, officers were dispatched to a home on Dobbs to investigate a disturbance after a woman called 911 and said her ex-husband was choking her. Dispatch operators asked officers to hurry to the scene because the victim’s emergency call was disconnected and there was no answer on multiple call back attempts.

At the scene, officers found a car parked in the roadway in front of the home. Investigators said the car was sticking out in the middle of the street and running. Inside, a woman later identified as Miles’ ex, was found slumped in the driver’s seat, her head resting in the passenger’s seat. Investigators said they could not tell if the woman was alive and multiple knocks on the window went unanswered.

Before medics arrived, officers said the woman regained consciousness and unlocked the door. The woman was found with redness to her neck, as well as bleeding cuts to her hands. Investigators said she had “great difficulty” speaking and breathing and said she thought her neck was broken. Before she was taken to an emergency room for care, the victim said she’d been choked by Miles, her ex-husband, and told officers he was still inside his home.

A records check on Miles, a convicted sex offender, revealed 16 prior arrests for crimes such as Aggravated Sexual Assault, Disorderly Conduct, Assault of a Family Member, Failure to Comply with Sex Offender Registration, as well as drug possession and violation of a protective order. While combing through Miles’ history, which included eight convictions, officers learned that the victim was the subject of a protective order aimed at keeping Miles away.

Investigators approached the home and said Miles refused to answer the door or exit his residence. Additional units arrived on the scene and Miles was eventually taken into custody with the help of K-9 officers. Once Miles was in custody, officers searched the home and said they found more than 7 ounces of marijuana, as well as a gun cleaning kit and bullets. According to an affidavit, Miles said he used the marijuana legally for knee pain; however, investigators said the drug was packaged in 18 individual bags for distribution.

Back at the hospital, officers spoke with the victim who said she was trying to work things out with Miles when he asked her to leave his home. She said Miles threw her on the bed and began choking her nearly to the point of passing out. The woman said she began losing her vision as well. Miles reportedly told the victim she was “faking it” and then hit her on the side of the face as he pushed her out of his home while she “prayed” for help. The victim said once she got outside the home she began to feel “wobbly”, she said she remembered starting her vehicle before getting dizzy, hitting the curb, and passing out.

Miles was taken to a hospital for treatment from a dog bite but was later released and taken to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center where he remained as of Thursday afternoon. His bond has been set at a combined $68,000.