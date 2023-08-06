WACO, Texas (FOX 44) — From exploring historical landmarks featured in the hit TV show “Fixer Upper” or delighting taste buds in local eateries, Brazos Tours works to bring people together and show them a fuller picture of Waco.

Established in 2017, Brazos Tours is known to be the most robust touring company in the area, offering six different types of touring experiences. One of the most popular is the Fixer Upper tour, which runs seven days a week and sometimes four times a day, depending on demand.

“This is why people are coming to Waco. To see what Chip and Joanna have been up to here for the past number of years. And so … we are really excited to be able to share,” Brazos Tours General Manager Alyssa Hawkinson said.

This award-winning experience is open to all ages with activities to entertain families and those wanting to get to know Waco in an intimate way. Brazos Tours offers an array of experiences such as a brewery tour, winery tour, foodie tour, Fixer Upper tour and a haunted tour.

“It’s just all a really unique way to be able to get to know a city that you’re visiting,” Hawkinson said.

Drawing crowds from all over the world, travelers bond with others on the tour and everyone takes a piece of Waco back home with them.

“I still actually communicate with somebody in Australia that’s been on my tour, so that’s really fun for me,” Brazos Tours Tour Guide Cathie Hyde said.

The tour even inspires some, like Karen Mason, who was visiting from Iowa, to make future plans.

“I’d love to come back here with my sisters,” she said.

Brazos Tours plans to continue expanding in Waco. For more information on pricing and touring, you can visit the Brazos Tours website here, or give them a call at 254-870-1412.