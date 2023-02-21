ELYSIAN FIELDS, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) – Funeral arrangements were announced Monday afternoon for an East Texas teenager fatally shot in Shreveport Saturday.

Services for Kip Lewis will take place Thursday, Feb. 23 in the Elysian Fields High School auditorium. The service will begin at 10:00 a.m.

All Elysian Fields ISD campuses will be closed Thursday to allow students and staff to attend.

Kip, a junior at Elysian Fields High School, was fatally shot on the 2200 block of Clyde Fant Pkwy around 5:45 p.m. Saturday. He was taken to Ochsner LSU Health hospital where he later died of his wounds.

On Sunday, the school stated on its Facebook page that “Our Elysian Fields community is heartbroken at the tragic loss of one of our own. Kip Lewis, a junior student at Elysian Fields High School, passed away Saturday evening.” They asked for prayers for Kip’s family and friends.

Counseling services are available through Region 7 ESC for all students.