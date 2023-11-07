GALVESTON, Texas (KIAH) — City officials in Galveston will meet this week to discuss the future of the Lone Star Rally.

This comes after a 20-year-old man was arrested and charged with shooting six people Saturday night at the Strand.

Peddis Ray of Hitchcock is in the Galveston County Jail on a $900,000 bond after the judge increased the bond. Police say he claimed to be a member of a local gang.

Everyone who was shot survived, but one victim was critically hurt.

The Lone Star Rally is concentrated in historic downtown Galveston and Seawall Boulevard, where there are concerts, exhibits and vendors. This event often attracts more than 500,000 visitors to the island and contributes more than $115 million to the local economy.

City leaders will look into increasing security for future events.