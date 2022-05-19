TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Mesquite Heat Fire continues into its second night of burning, causing damage along Taylor County. Unbelievable images of its destruction:

(Viewer submitted by James W.) Mesquite Heat Fire from Tuscola

Texas A&M Forest Service map of Mesquite Heat Fire

(Courtesy: Taylor County Sheriff’s Office) Mesquite Heat Fire burning in Taylor County. May 18, 2022

(Courtesy: Camp Able Facebook page) Mesquite Heat Fire evacuates Camp Able in Buffalo Gap, May 2022

The Mesquite Heat Fire in south Taylor County is 10% contained Monday morning with an estimated spread of 1500 acres.

Texas A&M Forest Service (Twitter): Mesquite Heat Fire, May 2022



(Viewer submitted by Ed W.) Mesquite Heat Fire from Potosi

