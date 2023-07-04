GALVESTON, Texas (KIAH) — Drones may be the wave of the future, but it’s a centuries-old celebratory act that draws the crowds.

An official city fireworks show is back for Independence Day 2023 in Galveston after the city opted for a more environmentally-friendly — but less attended — drone show last year.

The show is set to start around 9:15 p.m. Tuesday with fireworks getting set off near 37th Street and Seawall Boulevard with the Gulf of Mexico serving as the backdrop.

Mary Beth Bassett, the Senior Public Relations Manager for Visit Galveston, said that the company the city selected to perform this year’s show uses biodegradable materials in their fireworks.

Protecting visiting pets

More and more Galveston visitors are bringing their pets on their trips with them these days.

The unfamiliar environment can be unsettling for them, and on the Fourth of July, they’ll deal with the added stress of explosions and bright flashes of light from fireworks shows.

The Galveston Island Humane Society urges visitors — and residents alike — to have their addresses and phone numbers linked to their pets’ microchips updated in case they run off during the fireworks.

Parade – yes, personal fireworks – no

The Galveston Fire Department will help control traffic to allow the city’s Independence Day parade go off without a hitch.

The parade will move along the seawall from 22nd Street to 45th Street starting around 6 p.m., so plan an alternate route if you would have been driving in that area.

Firefighters also urge you to follow city ordinances and refrain from shooting off personal fireworks within the city limits.

Violations can earn you hundreds of dollars in fines.

Lifeguards urge beach safety

The Fourth of July holiday weekend got off to a frightening start for one swimmer.

A rip current swept that 32 year old man 500 yards out to sea in the area of the 91st Street Fishing Pier.

A Coast Guard helicopter crew spotted the swimmer, and radioed the location to Galveston Island Beach Patrol.

Lifeguards on a jet ski were able to bring him to shore and to safety.

They urge you to monitor surf conditions before getting into the water.

If a red flag is flying, rip currents are likely, and even strong swimmers are at risk of going through what that man did on Friday.