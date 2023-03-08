GALVESTON, Texas (KIAH) Galveston authorities are trying to find out how a man died after his body was found in this week.

Galveston police said it was around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday morning, when someone discovered a man’s body at a home in the 8000 block of Seawall Boulevard on Galveston Island. Galveston police said that when they arrived, they say it was obvious that the man did not die of natural causes. The victim is 65-year-old Galveston resident Craig Fitzgerald.

Police authorities said they have a so-called “Person of Interest” in this case. They added that no one else is in danger. At this point, no one faces charges and a medical examiner has not released Fitzgerald’s cause of death.