GALVESTON, Texas (KIAH) — There’s an update on the body of a man found dead along the seawall in Galveston earlier this month.

Police said that they have charged Sean O’Connor Fitzgerald for murder in connection to the death of 65-year-old Craig Fitzgerald of Galveston. His body was discovered March 7, lying along the seawall.

Police said Sean Fitzgerald, 29, of Seabrook, is the son of Craig Fitzgerald.

Sean Fitzgerald is currently in the Harris County Jail on unrelated charges. Once his charges in Harris County are filed, he will be transferred to Galveston County to await trial.