GALVESTON, Texas (KIAH)– In order to help the public and investigators with more recovery time of digital evidence such as video surveillance of crimes happening in Galveston, the Galveston Police Department is asking the community for voluntary participation to find surveillance cameras within the city.

GPD is currently creating a confidential list of known surveillance camera to include doorbell cameras that can be accessed by investigators during a crime.

If the community and business owners are willing to share contact information with Galveston Police saying that they have working cameras, they ask for emails to be sent to investigations@galvestontx.gov with the following information:

Contact Name

Contact Phone Number

Address of Surveillance Cameras