The Galveston Police Department is investigating the shooting death of a 15 year old boy

GALVESTON, Texas (KIAH) — A 15-year-old boy is dead in a shooting in Galveston.

The Galveston Police Department was called to the 2900 block of Avenue M 1/2 around 1:45 a.m. Sunday on a report of a shooting.

A GPD press release said officers found a teen who had “gunshot wounds,” but it did not say how many times the boy had been shot.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The press release said the gunman or gunmen have not been caught, but they could be in a white four-door sedan.

If you have any information that could help Galveston Police solve this case, they urge you to call them at 409-765-3779.

You can also call-in information anonymously by calling Galveston CrimeStoppers at 409-765-8477.