Galveston redistributes FREE parking along Seawall

Galveston is reorganizing parking along the Seawall. As of now, there are about 220 free parking spaces, or about 10 percent of the total number of spaces on the Seawall. Before, free parking on the Seawall was located from 69th to 81st streets.

The redistribution of free parking spaces is part of the city’s ongoing Beach Access Plan compliance project. The redistribution of spaces provides greater free access to all public beaches in Galveston.

Now, drivers may only park on the street in the parking lane, not on the sidewalk.

At all other locations, the fee is $1 per hour between the hours of 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. daily. It’s easy to pay using the PayByPhone app. Owners of vehicles displaying handicap tags or placards, as well as Disabled Veterans, are exempt from parking fees. Annual passes are also available for $25. These fees are used to pay for amenities along the Seawall, including maintaining lights, bathrooms, landscaping, and reserves for future projects.

Graphic provided by GalvestonTX.gov

The City and a dedicated group of individuals have been working hard to update the dune protection and beach access plan and ensure access to Galveston beaches per the Texas Open Beaches Act. This change in free parking on the Seawall is part of those efforts. City Manager Brian Maxwell

