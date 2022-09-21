DALLAS (KDAF) — Remember, just tap it in and that it’s all in the hips! Be sure to channel your inner Happy Gilmore and Shooter McGavin on Wednesday, September 21, as you might just hit the mini golf course with some of your friends on Miniature Golf Day.

That’s right, it’s going to be a fierce, yet, oh-so very fun competition when you hit up the local mini golf course with your date or group of friends to see whose got the best short game.

NationalToday says, “Miniature golf is a great way to spend time with friends, family, or a significant other. What better way to bond than talk over a few holes and laugh at yourself for missing one, or a few.”

We wanted to make sure you got a look of the best mini golf courses the Lone Star State has to offer, so, we checked out a report from Trips To Discover of the 8 Best Mini Golf Courses in Texas! The report says, “Both indoor courses and outdoor courses can be found on this list, as well as courses to fit in any type of budget. Test your putt-putt skills at these top mini-golf courses in Texas.”

Embassy Miniature Golf – San Antonio

Shankz Black Light Miniature Golf – The Woodlands

Peter Pan Mini Golf – Austin

Monster Mini Golf – Round Rock

Cool Crest Miniature Golf Course – San Antonio

Mountasia Family Fun Center – North Richland Hills

Austin’s Park N Pizza – Pflugerville

Ellen’s Amusement Center – Cedar Hill