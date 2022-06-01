Amerie Jo Garza was honored with a Bronze Cross before being laid to rest on Tuesday.

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – A victim of the Uvalde school shooting was posthumously awarded one of the highest honors in Girl Scouting for her bravery.

Following the tragic Texas school shooting, the Girl Scouts of Southwest Texas honored one of their own, Amerie Jo Garza, 10, of Uvalde, Texas, for her courageous actions.

Garza is said to have tried to use a cell phone she got for her 10th birthday to call the police during the shooting.

According to the Girl Scouts website, a Bronze Cross is given to a girl who has shown extraordinary heroism or risked her life to save another’s.

Garza is regarded as a hero for doing what she could during those frightening moments.

In a social media post, the Girl Scouts of Southwest Texas said they were honored to present Amerie’s family with the medal and a letter.

“It was our honor as Amerie’s council to present the Bronze Cross to her family, and Girl Scouts will continue to pay tribute to Amerie at her funeral services today with a Presentation of Colors. We will carry her story with us always and ensure her brave actions will endure for generations,” said the post.

Garza and Maite Yuleana Rodriguez, 10, were the first victims to be laid to rest on Tuesday.