TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Gov. Greg Abbott is in Tyler on Monday to host a roundtable on property taxes.

Abbott will meet with local business leaders to discuss property taxes and other impacts on small businesses. The roundtable is at Price International on Highway 271 in Tyler.

Just last week, Abbott participated in a fireside chat at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Committee of 100 meeting in Austin.

“Businesses and families are moving to Texas because we provide an environment that allows people to succeed on their own terms,” Abbott said. “Texas offers a brand of freedom unlike any other state in America—we have no state income tax, we’ve cut red tape and burdensome regulations, and we continue to invest in our young, diverse and ever-growing workforce. We are committed to cultivating this thriving economic climate in the years to come to ensure that all Texans have the ability to achieve their dreams.”

KETK will livestream Abbott’s remarks at 11:45 a.m. in this story.