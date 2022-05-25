UVALDE (KFDX/KJTL) — Gov. Greg Abbott will hold a press conference on Wednesday, May 25, 2022, following a briefing to give an update on Texas’ response to Tuesday’s mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde.
The press conference is set to begin at 12:30 p.m. and will be held at Uvalde High School.
Gov. Abbott will be joined by the following, as well as other local officials:
- Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick
- Speaker Dade Phelan
- Senator John Cornyn
- Senator Ted Cruz
- Congressman Tony Gonzales
- State Representative Tracy King
- Texas Department of Public Safety Director Steve McCraw
- Texas Education Agency Commissioner Mike Morath
- Uvalde Police Chief Daniel Rodriguez
- Uvalde School District Police Chief Pete Arredondo
The press conference will be streamed live inside this story when it begins in the media player above.