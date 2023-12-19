BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Texas Governor Greg Abbott is scheduled to visit Brownsville on Monday to sign two border security related bills into law.

The two border security bills, Senate Bill 3 and Senate Bill 4 were passed during a special sessions of the 88th Texas Legislature.

According to the Texas Legislature, Senate Bill 3 would provide funding for the construction, operation and maintenance of border barrier infrastructure and border operations.

The $1.5 billion funding in Senate Bill 3 would include additional overtime expenses and costs due to a high amount of law enforcement presence.

Abbott stated Senate Bill 4 will create penalties for illegal entry in Texas. The bill further states law enforcement will be able to apprehend people who cross between the U.S.-Mexico border.

The border security signing is set for 4 p.m., at a border wall construction site in Brownsville.

Abbott will be joined by Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick, National Border Patrol Council (NBPC) President Brandon Judd, Adjutant General of Texas Major General Thomas Suelzer, Texas Border Czar Mike Banks, bill authors and sponsors, legislative members and other border officials.

ValleyCentral will stream the bill signing in this article.