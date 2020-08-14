Gov. Abbott visits memorial site of August 3 victims

Texas

by: KTSM Staff

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – On Thursday, Texas Governor Greg Abbott visited the memorial site for the Walmart shooting victims who died on August 3, 2019 in El Paso, Texas.

Abbott made the stop after he held a news conference in El Paso to provide an update on the COVID-19 response in Texas.

Following the news conference Abbott visited the memorial site and stated, “I wanted to pay my respects to those who lost their lives in this horrific tragedy.” He continued, “No one could and probably no one will ever understand what happened here, but I think we all agree upon is nothing like this can ever happen again.”

Abbott later placed yellow roses and a rosary on the plaque that sits near the Grand Candela. The plaque lists the names of the victims who died in the mass shooting.

You can check out all August 3 related stories by clicking on this link.

Share this story

Find State Parks Near Major Metros
Abilene | Austin | Dallas/Fort Worth | Houston | Lubbock | San Angelo | San Antonio | All Parks

Activities Listed by TPWD

TOP VIDEO

Houston Happenings

Border drug seizures up 17%

UBER may shut down in CA. temporarily

TOP 3 - The Rock Most Paid Actor

Halloween Candy Coming Early

Extension Of COVID-19 Testing Sites In Harris County

LOCAL COVID-19 PUBLIC THREAT LEVEL

TEXAS COVID-19 CASES

Hazy Hot & Humid


Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

FOLLOW CW39

Don't Miss

Latest

More Morning Dose

Popular