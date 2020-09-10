Gov. Greg Abbott launches pledge to oppose police defunding

AUSTIN (KXAN) — In a new move to oppose defunding police departments in Texas, Gov. Greg Abbott called on leaders and those living in the state to sign a pledge to “Back the Blue.”

He’s asking people to sign the pledge on his campaign website, then post about it on social media on Thursday. He also plans to hold a press conference that day to sign the pledge himself, alongside other state leaders.

“Some cities in Texas want to defund and dismantle police departments in our state,” he said in a video posted to Twitter. “This reckless action invites crime into our communities and it threatens the safety of all Texans including law enforcement officers in our families.”

The pledge says those who sign both support law enforcement and oppose defunding departments.

“I sign this Texas Backs the Blue Pledge to oppose any efforts to defund the police and to show my support for the brave law enforcement officers who risk their lives to protect and serve. Defunding our police departments would invite crime into our communities and put people in danger. That is why I pledge to support any measure that discourages or stops efforts to defund police departments in Texas. Our law enforcement officers have our backs every single day, and we need to show them that Texans have their backs. #TexasBacksTheBlue”

In addition to the pledge signing, Abbott’s campaign said he will present a legislative proposal to protect police funding in communities across the state. He will be joined by Attorney General Ken Paxton and House Speaker Dennis Bonnen at the Austin Police Association Thursday afternoon.

In mid-August, the governor proposed legislation that would freeze property tax increases for cities that move funding from their police department. The proposal came after Austin City Council decided to transition $150 million from the Austin Police Department over the next year. About $20 million of that would be immediately reallocated to other areas related to public health and safety.

“I want to be clear that this budget is not punitive, it is not intended to punish police. We’re going to improve public safety in Austin together,” Mayor Steve Adler said at the time. “We need — and I welcome — the knowledge, the expertise, and the goodwill that our first responders are going to bring to this process. And one thing I know is that if we do this together, when we do this together, we’re going to reach a much better place.”

Manny Garcia, the Texas Democratic Party executive director, said this is nothing but a “political stunt.”

Texans will always call a spade a spade when they see it. No political stunt by Greg Abbott is going to get Texans to forget the nearly 14,000 lives that have been lost to COVID-19 on his watch and thousands of our loved ones who are fighting for their lives in hospital beds across our state at this very moment. Abbott’s political stunt isn’t going to put any families, who are out of work and facing eviction, at ease. Greg Abbott knows Texans are fed up with his mishandling of the coronavirus pandemic, so he tries a tired old trick to change the subject and manufacture fear. He’s desperate to change the narrative, so reporters stop asking him about his failure to protect Texans from COVID-19. And he thinks Texans will be suckers for it. That is how little he thinks of all of us. Texans know that equal justice has never been real for Black Texans and many others. They know that we must dismantle systemic racism, and they know peaceful protest against police violence should not be met with more violence, yet that’s exactly what Donald Trump has advocated for. We must always strive to fulfill the American promise, that all are created and treated equally. Governor Abbott, it is time to change course and take responsibility, even if it means offending Donald Trump. It’s time to put Texas before Trump. Manny Garcia

The governor’s proposal would have to be considered during the next legislative session.

Abbott has also shown early support for another set of legislation specifically targeted at Austin: putting its police force under state control. Abbott tweeted at the beginning of September that he was considering a bill that would allow a city with a population over 1 million and less than two police officers per 1,000 residents — which includes Austin — to have its police force consolidated with the Texas Department of Public Safety.

A UT Tyler/Dallas Morning News poll found a majority of Texans — 57-to-27% — oppose defunding the police.

Jim Henson, director of the Texas Politics Project at the University of Texas, said Republicans have seized on the defund the police movement as Republicans, including President Trump, have embraced the issue at the national level.

“For Republicans, it enables them to downplay the less-than-stellar performance of Republicans, who have basically owned the agenda in the state and the national level, when it comes to the coronavirus and the economy.”