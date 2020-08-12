Governor Abbott Secures Extension Of Federally-Funded COVID-19 Testing Sites In Harris County

Medical workers in protective masks wait to administer COVID-19 tests at a facility in Camden, N.J., Wednesday, April 1, 2020. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death.(AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

AUSTIN, TX – Governor Greg Abbott announced Wednesday that the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) has extended operations for four temporary COVID-19 surge testing sites in Harris County. Originally announced on August 7th, these testing sites will remain open through August 29th. 

“I thank Secretary Azar, Admiral Giroir, and all of our partners at HHS for extending operations at these sites in Harris County,” said Governor Abbott. “COVID-19 testing is a top priority in the state of Texas, and the extension of these sites will help to mitigate the spread of the virus in Harris County.” 

Testing locations include:

  • Ken Pridgeon Stadium
    11355 Falcon Road 
    Houston, TX 77065
  • San Jacinto College
    8060 Spencer Hwy
    Pasadena, TX 77505
  • Darrell Tully Stadium
    1050 Dairy Ashford 
    Houston, TX 77079
  • Kingwood Park Community Center
    4102 Rustic Woods Drive
    Kingwood, TX 77345

For hours of operation and registration details, visit www.doineedacovid19test.com. Registration is available on-site.

