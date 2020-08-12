AUSTIN, TX – Governor Greg Abbott announced Wednesday that the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) has extended operations for four temporary COVID-19 surge testing sites in Harris County. Originally announced on August 7th, these testing sites will remain open through August 29th.
“I thank Secretary Azar, Admiral Giroir, and all of our partners at HHS for extending operations at these sites in Harris County,” said Governor Abbott. “COVID-19 testing is a top priority in the state of Texas, and the extension of these sites will help to mitigate the spread of the virus in Harris County.”
Testing locations include:
-
Ken Pridgeon Stadium
11355 Falcon Road
Houston, TX 77065
-
San Jacinto College
8060 Spencer Hwy
Pasadena, TX 77505
-
Darrell Tully Stadium
1050 Dairy Ashford
Houston, TX 77079
-
Kingwood Park Community Center
4102 Rustic Woods Drive
Kingwood, TX 77345
For hours of operation and registration details, visit www.doineedacovid19test.com. Registration is available on-site.
- Governor Abbott Secures Extension Of Federally-Funded COVID-19 Testing Sites In Harris County
- Harris County Jail Inmate Dies After Testing Positive for Coronavirus
- Over 900 Students Quarantined
- Twitter now lets you limit replies
- Health Minute – Digital Eye Strain
Discover CW39 Houston on YouTube, Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.