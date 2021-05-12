Governor Greg Abbott Signs Bill Making Cocktails To-Go Permanent in Texas

A drinks-to-go table is set up outside the Old Crow bar on Greenville Avenue in Dallas, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020. Some states and cities in the U.S. are allowing cocktails to-go due to the pandemic. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

Texas becomes 10th state to make a COVID-era cocktails to-go measure permanent

AUSTIN, TX – Today, Texas Governor Greg Abbott signed HB 1024 making cocktails to-go permanent in the state – supporting hospitality businesses devastated by COVID-19 and providing increased convenience for consumers.

Texas is the 10th state to make a COVID-era cocktails to-go measure permanent.

Other market modernization efforts are also moving through the Texas Legislature including one bill to allow seven-day spirits sales statewide (HB 937) and others that would allow local option elections for seven-day spirits sales (SB 1013; HB 2232).

“Recent polling shows that Texans overwhelmingly support modernizing Texas’ marketplace to bring consumers increased convenience and expanded access to spirits products,” Brown added.

According to a statewide poll released by the Distilled Spirits Council of the United States, 65 percent of Texas voters support cocktails-to-go legislation; 65 percent of Texans support seven-day sales at liquor stores and craft distilleries; and 61 percent support allowing seven-day sales to be decided at the local level via local option election.

More than 30 states began allowing restaurants and/or bars to sell cocktails to-go as a COVID economic relief measure. Iowa, Ohio, Kentucky, Wisconsin, Montana, Arkansas, West Virginia, Georgia, Oklahoma, Texas and the District of Columbia have all made COVID-era cocktails to-go measures permanent. Dozens of other states are also considering legislation to extend or make permanent cocktails to-go measures.

The distilled spirits industry is committed to responsibility and encourages moderation for adults who choose to drink alcohol. Cocktails to-go are intended for home consumption. Laws governing alcohol consumption must always be observed.

