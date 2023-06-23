WACO, Texas (FOX 44) — The Grandmother of Juneteenth Opal Lee spoke in Waco this evening.

As an unsung hero, Lee has been nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize for her work in making Juneteenth a federal holiday.

Martin Luther King Jr. Day was the last holiday to be federally recognized in 1983.

St. Albans Episcopal Church in Waco was packed to see Opal Lee share her life’s work.

Lee wants everyone to know Juneteenth is a holiday for everyone to celebrate.

“I’m warning everybody to to realize that Juneteenth is about freedom,” said Lee. “It’s not about freedom for Black people or Texas people. It’s freedom for everybody.”

Musical performances and a spoken word was held for Lee.

Lee was even given a proclamation by the City of Waco to recognize June 22, as Opal Lee Day.

Community Race Relations Coalition of Waco chair member Jo Welter says this event was important for everyone to learn more about unity.

“What I would like to take for the audience members to take away is inspiration for themselves so that they themselves can really look inward and find out the things that they can do to help create unity,” said Welter.

Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Incorporated collaborated with the CRRC to bring Lee down to Waco planning a whole year in advance.

Delisa Burnell-Smith is a member in both organizations and is ready to put Lee’s lessons into action.

“To be able to take what she gives us today and push it forward. We’re totally excited,” said Burnell-Smith.

In the end, Lee said everyone needs to recognize we are all the same and will continue to fight for freedom.

Lee says the youth is the next generation to make change for the better.

“There are people who are not on the same page. Change their mind. It’s going to take more than a day, but if people can be taught hate, they can be taught to love,” said Lee.

In Opal Lee’s speech about Juneteenth, she said she’s helping to raise $70 million to build a National Juneteenth Museum in Fort Worth.