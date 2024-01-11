HOUSTON (KIAH) — Houston SPCA Animal Cruelty Investigators worked with Harris County Constable Precinct 1 to rescue eight emaciated horses from a muddy property filled with large debris near the 10000 block of Scott Street in Sunnyside.

Officials at the scene said several horses were suffering from untreated wounds, all the dilapidated stalls were packed with feces and skeletal remains from multiple horses were discovered around the property. The rescue comes just as the National Weather Service reported that freezing temperatures are expected in the coming days.

The teams spent the early afternoon loading and transporting the horses back to the Houston SPCA’s Equine Rehabilitation Center where a staff veterinarian provided individualized treatment, an animal cruelty investigator conducted cruelty exams and equine staff started the rescues on a re-feeding program.

Precinct 1 served a warrant to allow Houston SPCA to remove the animals and bring them into their care. A judge will determine full custody at a hearing next week based on the evidence and testimony presented. Animal cruelty is a felony in Texas, punishable by up to two years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

The Houston SPCA’s 11-member animal cruelty investigations team works very closely with local law enforcement in and around the greater Houston area to stop cruelty including HPD, Harris County Constable Precinct 1 and nine other surrounding counties. Report animal cruelty by calling 713.869.7722 or online at www.houstonspca.org.

The Houston SPCA is a 501 (c)(3) non-profit that operates solely on donations. They are not affiliated with any other animal welfare organization or chapter, locally or nationally.