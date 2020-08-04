GRAPHIC VIDEO: 40 Austin protesters arrested; Garrett Foster’s alleged shooter’s attorney issues statement

AUSTIN, Texas – Police say 40 people were arrested over two nights of weekend demonstrations in Austin.

At one point, shots were fired…

Shots are fired during a protest in downtown Austin with at least one person hospitalized in critical condition. pic.twitter.com/XyfhMLUlAz — Alex Salvi (@alexsalvinews) July 26, 2020

Someone opened fire at the Austin protest. pic.twitter.com/cIRah6f3fQ — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) July 26, 2020

Most of the arrests were made near a makeshift memorial for Garrett Foster who was fatally shot during a Black Lives Matter protest July 25.

Here is video of Foster explaining why he was carrying an AK47:

I didn't know Garrett Foster and I wish he were alive. But the left is portraying him as a hero who just wanted justice and was peacefully marching. He was interviewed earlier in the night and asked why he was carrying and AK47.

He was carrying for a reason.

h/t @stillgray pic.twitter.com/qp9OJG8PbN — Joe Pags Pagliarulo (@JoeTalkShow) July 26, 2020

Foster’s wife is a quadriplegic and he was her caregiver. He was pushing his wife in a wheelchair at the time of the shooting.

The video below captures gunshots and a woman, hysterically describing the what happened.

Don’t believe the MAGA lies.#GarrettFoster was pushing his wife in a wheelchair, as he had done since the #austinprotests started. And now a handicapped woman is forever without her caretaker.pic.twitter.com/MDcdRIASQq — Anti-Fascist AWK (@AWKWORDrap) July 26, 2020

A Dallas law firm identified the shooter as Sgt. Daniel Perry, a soldier at Fort Hood. Clint Broden is representing Perry and says Perry shot Foster from inside of his car in self defense.

Attorney’s statement on behalf of Sgt. Daniel Perry

He says his client’s earlier social media posts denouncing the protests are being taken out of context. Perry has not been charged, and Austin police have not named him as a suspect in their investigation.

