AUSTIN (KXAN) – On Wednesday, H-E-B issued a statement after Tyson Foods Inc., an H-E-B supplier, recalled nearly 94,000 pounds of Hill Country Fare and H-E-B ground beef products produced at its Amarillo facility.

The recall was used due to the potential of foreign matter or mirror-like material contaminating the products, it said.

“This recall involves 5- and 10-pound chubs of HCF 73% ground beef, and 5-pound chubs of H-E-B 80% ground chuck sold at H-E-B, Joe V’s, Mi Tienda, and Central Market stores in Texas,” H-E-B said.

According to the statement from H-E-B, the affected products from Tyson Foods have a freeze-by date of Nov. 25, 2022.

H-E-B said, as of Wednesday, there were no reports of injury due to products impacted by this recall.