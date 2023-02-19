HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — H-E-B is accepting entries for the 10th annual Quest for Texas Best, which gives businesses the opportunity to feature their product on H-E-B shelves across the state.

The H-E-B Quest for Texas Best also allows participants to compete for a combined $70,000 in cash prizes. Submissions will be accepted between February 22 through April 6.

Over the last decade, H-E-B has discovered more than 960 unique products including cookies, coffees, roasted crickets, empanadas, pickles, pho, salsas, spices and everything in between. In the past, non-food submissions have included beauty items, toys, home goods, household necessities, gardening supplies and coolers.

“As we continue to expand the opportunities for small businesses in Texas and diversify our supplier base through programs like Quest for Texas Best, we look forward to seeing what our fellow Texans bring to the judges’ table during the 2023 competition,” said James Harris, Sr. Director of Diversity & Inclusion and Supplier Diversity for H-E-B.

Interested suppliers and manufacturers can submit details about their products at heb.com/quest by 4:59 p.m. on April 6 for consideration.

To prepare for the Quest submission participants can have the opportunity to visit H-E-B Sourcing and Supplier Diversity leaders about product development and best practices for submitting their product during special virtual information sessions on March 8, 9, 16, and 30.

To register for help, visit heb.com/quest.

In August a panel of judges will determine the top four winning products and award $25,000 to the grand prize winner along with the title of “Texas Best” and product placement on store shelves.

The first-place winner will receive $20,000. Second place will receive $15,000. Third place will receive $10,000.