DALLAS (KDAF) — Texas has been known to have its fair share of alien sightings in the state. So it’s not surprising that Marfa, Texas has an official viewing area for sights of the unknown ie; dancing, floating orb-colored lights.

Marfa Lights Viewing Center is open and free to the public, many have said they have encountered firsthand unexplained mystery lights at the center. Which has caused more people to attend events centering around the mysterious lights.

The city has even gone as far as to embrace the paranormal phenomena than sweep it under the rug, by hosting a weekend-long Marfa Lights Festival annually in the city’s downtown.

For more information on the center and Marfa’s mysterious lights visit here.