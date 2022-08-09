HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) – The Harrison County Judge stated Monday that COVID cases in the county have more than doubled over the last seven days.

Hospitalizations in the county increased by 100 patients. Officials are asking the public to be careful, especially around those with other health conditions. This jump in cases comes just before the start of the new school year next week.

There were 139 new cases this week, up from 65 the week before. That brings the number of confirmed cases in the county to 7,164. Harrison County has an average of 20 new cases daily, up from 9 the week before. No fatalities occurred over the last seven days.

The state of Texas passed 7.5 million COVID cases as of Monday. According to the Mayo Clinic, only 61% of the state is fully vaccinated. Infection rates across most of East Texas remain high.