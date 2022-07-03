EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A Friday morning hearing for Patrick Crusius, the man accused of shooting and killing 23 shoppers at the Cielo Vista Walmart on Aug. 3, 2019, took a couple of unexpected turns.

Judge Sam Medrano, seemingly upset at District Attorney Yvonne Rosales, took direct aim at her, issuing a gag order on all parties and directly reprimanding her for sending a statement to the press last week.

In that news release, Rosales stated that she “hoped to have the local trial for Crusius by the summer of 2023.”

Medrano took strong exception to the entire statement, saying it was up to the court to set the trial date and asked Rosales why she sent the statement to the news media — adding that it was not the “correct process.”

Medrano went on to say that the DA’s Office has not even filed any motions, requests, witness lists or anything in this case since coming into office. He added that the last motion was filed by the previous DA’s office administration.

The defense also chimed in, saying that date was not attenable, as their preparations are focused on the federal trial, scheduled to begin in January of 2024.

Due to the DA’s statement to the media, Medrano issued a gag order, restraining anyone involved in the case — including lawyers from both parties — from speaking on the case.

Medrano concluded the hearing by saying “The grandstanding ends today.”

