Hegar claims victory over West for U.S. Senate nomination in Democratic primary runoff

AUSTIN (KXAN) — M.J. Hegar has claimed victory in the race against State Sen. Royce West in the Democratic primary runoff. This would send the military veteran to challenge incumbent U.S. Sen. John Cornyn in the general election in November.

Hegar thanked voters on Twitter Tuesday night, stating, “This incredible grassroots team is powerful, and I am so grateful for every one of you. Together, we’re going to win this race.”

Thank you, Texas! I'm so proud to be your Democratic nominee for the U.S. Senate. I won’t let you down!



This incredible grassroots team is powerful, and I am so grateful for every one of you. Together, we’re going to win this race. Join us: https://t.co/RwtAlB8mX1 — MJ Hegar (@mjhegar) July 15, 2020

West said Tuesday evening his campaign is still holding out hope for urban areas.

“If we’re going to make those votes up, we have to make them up in the urban center. And so that’s why we plan on making them up. When I look at the map, we have controlled the urban areas for the most part, and she has been able to control several other areas of state. There still votes outstanding in Harris County, Dallas County in Tarrant County,” West said.

West’s campaign said later Tuesday night he would be refraining from commenting until more results came in from those counties, in addition to more mail-in ballots that will continue to trickle in on Wednesday. West confirmed on Twitter:

We will have a statement early tomorrow. Still many boxes out in urban centers. Thank you to all my supporters, my campaign staff, my wife, and my family for staying up late tonight. We will evaluate the vote totals again in the morning. — Royce West (@RoyceWestTX) July 15, 2020

The race between M.J. Hegar and Royce West came to a runoff election after neither garnered more than 50% of the vote in the primary to clinch the spot. Hegar received 417,160 votes or 22.31% of the vote while West received 14.66% of the vote or 174,074 votes.

The incumbent, Cornyn, received 76.04% of the vote in the Republican primary, or 1,470,669 votes, securing his party’s nomination.

Texans for Senator John Cornyn released a response to the runoff election Tuesday night, which read in part:

It took millions of dollars in outside money to help Hollywood Hegar clinch the Democratic nomination. In reality — and without the special effects — her candidacy isn’t very impressive. She was passed over for endorsement by grassroots leaders across the state and nearly every elected Texas Democrat. She would not have won the runoff in Texas were it not for the support of national Democrats like Elizabeth Warren and Chuck Schumer, to whom she is now indebted. Texans for Senator John Cornyn

Democratic primary runoff election results will be updated below:

Hegar emphasized during a phone banking event earlier Tuesday that people need to get more politically involved and work together to beat Cornyn in November.

“I think that you guys know that this entire campaign, I have really been trying to keep people together, to bring people together, because if we all stand together, then we can beat John Cornyn and anything that doesn’t move the needle on our values, anything that doesn’t get us closer to getting kids out of cages and get us, you know, more access to health care, anything that doesn’t do those things we’re not interested in,” Hegar said.

West said early Tuesday night no matter what happens, he wants to make sure Democrats have a seat at the table.

“We’re going to need to make certain that when we sit at the table, that we put forth the agenda that we think that Texans want in terms of the real values of Texas, as opposed to still harping on the old values of years ago,” West said. “Changing demographics necessitates that persons of different ideologies, have an opportunity to have input into the process.”

West and Hegar participated in their only face-to-face meeting June 6 when they debated in the KXAN studios in Austin. Topics included protests and police brutality and protests, decriminalization of marijuana, coronavirus response and fracking.

The National Republican Senatorial Committee released a statement on Hegar’s claimed victory Tuesday night:

“Despite the early backing of Chuck Schumer in a competitive primary, MJ Hegar still needed national Democrats to push her over the finish line,” said NRSC spokesperson Joanna Rodriguez. “Hegar stood by as her national allies foot the bill for her campaign and pushed a diverse slate of candidates out of her way, making it perfectly clear Hegar’s loyalties lie with liberal elites, not hard-working Texans. Texas voters will reject her this fall just like they did in 2018.” National Republican Senatorial Committee