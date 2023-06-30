UPDATE: The two girls at the center of a Thursday evening Amber Alert have been found safe, officials said.

11-year-old Bonnie Webb and 14-year-old Willow Webb were found in Smith County and the Amber Alert will be canceled but the investigation will continue, according to the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office.

“We would like to thank the Department of Public Safety, Texas Rangers, FBI, the Attorney General’s Office, the United States Marshals Office, Smith County Sheriff’s Office, Henderson County District Attorney’s Office, Henderson County Help Center, Tyler Police Department, OIG and everyone who shared this posted and looked for them,” the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook update. “It all came together to get the back safe and unharmed quickly.”