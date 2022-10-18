CLAY COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Officials with the Henrietta Independent School District are investigating an implied threat made against the district on TikTok.

According to district officials, campuses are not currently on lockdown, however, Henrietta ISD Superintendent Scot Clayton said security sweeps and district security will increase in response to the threat, and that Texas State Troopers will have an active presence at all district campuses.

According to a statement addressed to Henrietta ISD family and friends, a video surfaced around 7:35 a.m. on Monday, October 17, 2022, implying an impending threat against the district from the account @hopeurreadyhenrietta.

The video, with screenshots posted below, contains the song “Pumped Up Kicks” by Foster The People, a song about a school shooting.

Clayton said campus administrators, district security, and three different law enforcement agencies are aware of the concern and are actively taking measures to identify the TikTok account used to post the video statement.

District officials said that while students are not currently being sent home, parents may pick their students up from school if they so choose.

Please find the full statement from Clayton below:

