DALLAS(KDAF)—Dude, where is my car? Having one of these brands might mean your car was stolen if you lost it.

Way.com, a car parking app, said the National Insurance Crime Bureau listed the most cars stolen in Texas. The list revealed Chevrolet and Ford pickup trucks are the most stolen cars in Texans; Sedans are coming in second as the most stolen. The Nissan Altima, Toyota Camry, and Honda Civic are the other sedans that are theft magnets in Texas.

The Nissan Altima, Toyota Camry, and Honda Civic are also on the list.

Check out the latest NICB Hot Wheels report:

Model Units stolen Chevrolet Pick-up (Full-size) 9,382 Ford Pick-up (Full-size) 8,433 GMC Pick-up (Full-size) 2,891 Dodge Pick-up (Full-size) 2,481 Chevrolet Tahoe 1,814 Honda Accord 1,423 Nissan Altima 1,407 Toyota Camry 1,369 Ram Pick-up (Full-size) 1,340 Honda Civic 1,197