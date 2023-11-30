Waco, TX (FOX 44) — Hispanic Leaders Network (HLN) in Waco partnered with United Way to provide translating equipment to help remove language barriers in the community.

Its a part of their Language Justice Initiative.

United Way received a grant so HLN could purchase two interpretation sets with 25 devices.

“They have a headset and they’re speaking into the microphone, and then the people who have headphones on in the audience can listen in real time to the interpreter,” said HLN Language Justice Committee Co-Chair Analie Looper.

Looper says the Language Justice Initiatve was created to support Waco’s non-english speaking population.

“A lot of folks in our community, English is not their primary language,” said Looper. “We want to make sure that they’re able to engage in what is going on in our community. We feel that when everyone is engaging, our community is stronger and better.”

A second translating tool HLN purchased can interpret different languages in an app.

“It won’t be a live interpreter. There’s a little less nuance available in that method, but it is a viable option for especially third languages,” said Looper.

HLN Waco and United Way also invested in an initial cohort of 15 individuals to be trained as certified interpreters.

Joshua Martinez is an interpreter in training and says he wants to help other Spanish speakers.

“Helping out the community, interpreting with events, our community is a lot of Spanish speaking and growing up in only a Spanish speaking family, I do know the struggles of how interpreting can be whenever you don’t have someone that can interpret for you,” said Martinez.

Interpreters have to complete 40 hours of online training before getting certified.

Once training is completed before February they’ll be available for contract work.

The translation equipment is now available to check out.

Click here to make a request.