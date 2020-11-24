Holiday Comfort Food Care Packages for Texas Families

HOUSTON (CW39) A program has been launched to provide holiday meals for at-risk youth and families in communities across Texas, while also supporting local restaurants. Gov. Greg Abbott announced the Holiday Comfort Food Care Package (CFCP) program, in partnership with the Texas Restaurant Association.

The program is a reboot of the CFCP program that began in March 2020 to support restaurants that limited or closed services due to COVID-19, encourages Texans to purchase a holiday meal for a family in need while patronizing their favorite restaurant.

Each care package contains enough food to feed a family of 5 to 6 and will be delivered to the recipients’ home. The program benefits children, youth, and families served by the Texas network of Family and Youth Success Programs (formerly called Services to At-Risk Youth), select Boys and Girls Clubs, and agencies that serve child sex trafficking victims.

Restaurants interested in participating in the program can sign up on the Texas Restaurant Association website.

Families in need of food can find additional help online: https://www.211texas.org/

