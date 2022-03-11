LUBBOCK, Texas — First responders were on the scene of a house explosion in the 3300 block of 89th Street Thursday afternoon.

Lubbock Fire Rescue said crews responded to the area around 2:50 p.m. after a 2-inch gas line was hit by a third party digging in the ally.

LFR said crews were on the scene for about an hour before a large explosion occurred.

Smoke was first seen in the area from a camera on the station tower around 3:50 p.m.

According to LFR, there was severe damage to the house but there was no threat of fire to any surrounding structures. The house was vacant when the explosion occurred.

The fire was contained at 5:45 p.m, according to LFR.

Aftermath of the house explosion (Nexstar/Staff)

A spokesperson for Atmos Energy said the gas line was identified and that the area was safe.

LFR said homes in the area of 88th Street and 90th Street between Indiana Avenue and Geneva Avenue were evacuated. Earlier, LFR put the number of homes evacuated at 35.

Earlier in the afternoon, the Lubbock Police desk said the ground shook and there was an explosion.

The area around the scene was blocked off, and the City of Lubbock asked people to avoid the area. Specifically, the 3300 block of 89th Street was closed and 88th Street between Indiana Avenue and Geneva Avenue was closed.

As of 7:30 p.m., the public was still encouraged to avoid the area. LFR said it was working with Citibus and the American Red Cross to get evacuated residents a place to stay for the night. Additionally, Indiana Avenue Baptist Church was providing shelter for evacuated residents.

LFR said Atmos would monitor the gas levels in the area to confirm it is safe for residents to return home.

Atmos Energy said as of 8:40 p.m. evacuated residents were allowed back in their homes and that utilities had been restored.

Multiple agencies responded to the area including LPD and LFR.