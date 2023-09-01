HOUSTON (KIAH) — The Texas Legislature passed 774 laws during their session earlier this year that are all set to hit the books Sept. 1.

After hearing testimony from LGBTQ+ advocates, Houston Federal Judge David Hittner issued a temporary restraining order against one of them.

Senate Bill 12 bans drag shows in the presence of children that include sexually explicit material or performers wearing prosthetics enhancing male or female attributes.

Judge Hittner blocked the law from taking effect saying it’s likely unconstitutional.

A local LGBTQ+ advocate agrees with him.

“SB 12 really is targeting the trans and non-binary community members — is really over-broad, and really restricting First Amendment rights by a lot of these performers,” Houston LGBTQ+ Political Caucus President Austin Davis Ruiz said. “And really, it opens a door to ban what would be considered a normal theatrical performance.”

An advocacy group in favor of the law hopes higher courts will overturn the temporary restraining order and allow it to take effect.

“We’ve seen this issue get out of control,” Texas Values President and Attorney Jonathan Saenz said. “Whether it’s a school library, whether it’s a public park, whether it’s a Christmas parade, so many different circumstances where children are not aware — parents are not aware — that they’re going to be exposed to nudity and all sorts of sexual nature performances.

“And this law makes it clear, we can divide a line. We can make it clear that some things are ok, and some are not. This is not a protected Constitutional issue.”