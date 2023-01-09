BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Cameron County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Houston man who was wanted on an outstanding warrant.

Victor Manuel De Leon, 27, was taken into custody Sunday at the Veterans International Bridge in Brownsville in reference the warrant issued out of Harris County that alleges he had engaged in organized crime, according to the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies made contact U.S. Customs officers, who had De Leon in custody, the sheriff’s office stated.

“After further investigation, the warrant was confirmed with Cameron County dispatch and the deputy took custody of De Leon,” the sheriff’s office stated.

De Leon was booked in Carrizalez-Rucker Detention Center and awaits extradition, authorities said Monday.