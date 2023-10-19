KYLE, Texas (KXAN) — A Houston man was arrested in Kyle last week after an attempted kidnapping, according to a press release from the Kyle Police Department.

Police said they received a call about a suspicious person on Waterloo Drive around 10:24 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 11 and were informed that a man was trying to get a 15-year-old girl into his vehicle.

The girl ran to a nearby house where the homeowner was able to get her safely inside, lock the house and call 911, the release said. The man was seen following the girl and trying to enter the residence before leaving the area.

When police arrived, the homeowner and victim gave them a description of the suspect and his vehicle. The homeowner also had Ring doorbell footage of the incident.

KPD officers used that information to locate the vehicle and suspect in the area. According to the release, the suspect was driving a car reported to be stolen out of Houston.

Jerome Ivery, 38, of Houston, was arrested and charged with attempted kidnapping, attempted burglary, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and resisting arrest.

Ivery didn’t have an attorney listed to represent him, according to court records.