HOUSTON (CW39) — Fourth of July has come and gone. Hopefully, you were able to have a great holiday weekend. And if you found something to do over in the Houston area over the holiday, it was no coincidence.

According to a new study by WalletHub, Houston was named the 38th city in the U.S. for recreational activities.

WalletHub officials looked at 100 of the largest cities in the nation and compared them across more than 40 different metrics that measure the benefits of recreational activities.

Only El Paso (20th), Austin (31th) and San Antonio (34th) were higher on the list than Houston among Texas cities.

Meanwhile, a number of North Texas cities were named some of the worst cities for recreation.

Irving and Garland were ranked among the 10 worst cities in the U.S. for recreational activities with Irving ranking in 96th place and Garland ranking in 94th place.

Other North Texas cities include:

Plano – 48th

Fort Worth – 51st

Arlington – 64th

Dallas – 65th

For the full report, visit WalletHub.