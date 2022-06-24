HOUSTON (CW39) Houstonians will rally on the front steps of Houston City Hall TODAY against the Supreme Court’s right-wing assault on abortion rights by overturning Roe v. Wade.



Early Friday morning, the US Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade, removing civil rights protections and allowing abortion to be criminalized for millions of women and pregnant people. A so-called “trigger law” in Texas will ban abortion 30 days after Roe is overturned. Houston’s rally Friday at 6:30 p.m. till 8 p.m. is one of likely hundreds across the country that oppose the Supreme Court’s far-right attacks.



Rally organizer Brian Harrison of the group Socialist Alternative said: “The Supreme Court’s opinion is the most serious attack on reproductive rights and working people in over 40 years. We clearly can’t trust politicians or the courts to defend people’s abortion rights. We need to build a movement with protests in the streets and walkouts from workplaces and schools to win free, safe, and legal abortions, universal childcare, Medicare for All, and a living wage. Protests like this one on Friday are a critical step in building this movement.”



The rally will begin Friday at 6:30PM. More information can be found on the Facebook event here: https://tinyurl.com/HTXAbortionProtest

Time: 6-8 p.m.

Where: Houston City Hall front steps

901 Bagby Street

Houston, TX 77002