HOUSTON (KIAH) — The rains may be coming to the Houston area later this week, but one Houstonian is probably already “making it rain” in their place after claiming a $6.25 million Lotto Texas jackpot.

The Texas Lottery announced that a Houston resident has claimed the jackpot for the Lotto Texas drawing on Wednesday, Aug. 30. The winner, who has chosen to remain anonymous, picked the cash value option and received over $3.58 million before taxes.

The winning ticket was purchased at a Kroger grocery store located at 11003 Shadow Creek Parkway in Pearland. The numbers on the ticket were 6, 11, 16, 21, 25, and 32.

Lotto Texas is played by picking six numbers from one to 54 and offers multimillion-dollar jackpots. Drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:12 p.m.