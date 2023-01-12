BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Cameron County Sheriff’s deputy was dispatched to the Gateway International Bridge in reference to a man with an outstanding warrant.

According to Sheriff Eric Garza, on Tuesday, the deputy made contact with U.S. Customs officers who had detained Michael Wayne Hailey.

Hailey had an outstanding warrant for sex offender failure to comply/register out of Harris County.

After confirming the man’s identity and status with county dispatch, the deputy took custody of Hailey and booked him into the Carrizalez-Rucker Detention Center in Olmito.

On Wednesday, he awaited extradition, authorities said.