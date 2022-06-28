HOUSTON (CW39) Immigrant support group FIEL, its members, invite the community to gather and pray for the victims of the trailer tragedy that killed dozens Monday.

The gathering will take place today, Tuesday 28, at 7 p.m.. The address is at FIEL headquarters at 6610 Harwin Drive, suite #214 in southwest Houston.

Police block the scene where a tractor trailer with multiple dead bodies was discovered, Monday, June 27, 2022, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

“What happened in San Antonio is not an accident nor was it necessary. What happened in San Antonio is a direct result of failed policies and failed promises. For years our community has been lied to about legal migration or ‘Pathways’ for people to migrate safely. Yet the US economy and in particular the state of Texas has benefited from these broken policies and broken promises. No, we do not have open borders if we did, 60 plus people would not have made the life ending decision to come to the US in the back of an 18 wheeler and lose their lives in the process. We need democrats republicans and everyone else involved to stop the lies to stop calling this a crisis and then doing nothing about it. Our hearts ache for the men, women and children who perished in San Antonio and we are here to work to make sure that this never ever happens again. But until we fix this broken system it will happen again. ” – Cesar Espinosa FIEL Executive Director Cesar Espinosa FIEL Executive Director